Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

