Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $300,169,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $552.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.42 and a 200-day moving average of $556.82.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

