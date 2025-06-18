Aspiriant LLC Sells 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $382.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.