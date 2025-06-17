Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.05. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $70.98.

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk.

