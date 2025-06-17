PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $314.30 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

