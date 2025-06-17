iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.4%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.