Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,646 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

