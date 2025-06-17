Greenbush Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 0.5% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $90,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,785,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Generac Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $126.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

