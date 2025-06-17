Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

