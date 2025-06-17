CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 715 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.5%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

