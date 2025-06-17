CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 12,125 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,601.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,937,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,398,000 after buying an additional 8,695,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,694,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,346,682,000 after buying an additional 7,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,828,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $792,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.