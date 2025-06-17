PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.7% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,648,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $72,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 1,135,603 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

