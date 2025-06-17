Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,022 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

