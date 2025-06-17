Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $198.86. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.