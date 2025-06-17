Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Financial Freedom LLC’s Largest Position

Financial Freedom LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

