VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.