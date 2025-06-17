Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.80.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $888.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $854.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $887.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

