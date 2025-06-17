Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after buying an additional 4,636,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 669,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after buying an additional 211,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,937,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

