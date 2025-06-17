Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,619,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

