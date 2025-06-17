Cardinal Capital Management Sells 139 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $311.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.21. The firm has a market cap of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.