Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 245,575 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

