Lynch & Associates IN Buys 831 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.