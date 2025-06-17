UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 59,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $307.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

