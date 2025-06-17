TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $71,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,425.74 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,402.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,345.74.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $198,508,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

