The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

