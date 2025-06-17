Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) versus Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 Itaú Unibanco $160.96 billion 0.45 $7.62 billion $0.71 9.49

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Itaú Unibanco 12.25% 19.46% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrey Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 0 4 1 3.20

Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $6.27, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

