Comparing MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and DURECT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.01 million ($2.30) -18.65 DURECT $1.86 million 10.56 -$27.62 million ($0.15) -4.21

Profitability

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DURECT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -15.54% -15.09% DURECT -198.58% -300.62% -65.17%

Risk & Volatility

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and DURECT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 DURECT 0 1 0 0 2.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $78.71, suggesting a potential upside of 83.48%. Given MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is more favorable than DURECT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats DURECT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It also offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. In addition, the company offers POSIMIR, a post-surgical pain product to deliver bupivacaine over three days in adults; and Methydur to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It markets and sells its ALZET lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in other countries. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; and Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited. DURECT Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

