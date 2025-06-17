Reviewing Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -5.53% 5.42% 2.45% Riskified -10.72% -6.00% -4.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alight and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Riskified 1 4 3 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Alight currently has a consensus price target of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 88.46%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Riskified.

Alight has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alight and Riskified”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.32 billion 1.22 -$157.00 million ($0.14) -37.66 Riskified $333.50 million 2.34 -$59.03 million ($0.22) -21.96

Riskified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alight beats Riskified on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

