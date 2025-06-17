Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and MariMed (OTC:MRMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -9.15% -16.52% -4.81% MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cresco Labs and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 2 0 2 3.00 MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and MariMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $770.89 million 0.32 -$175.52 million ($0.24) -2.06 MariMed $148.60 million 0.18 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -2.35

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MariMed beats Cresco Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

