Financial Contrast: International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) versus Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Dividends

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak 28.60% 12.56% 6.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Distributions Services and Koninklijke Vopak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services $15.94 billion 0.21 $67.88 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak $1.42 billion 3.65 $493.20 million $3.35 13.15

Koninklijke Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Distributions Services.

Risk & Volatility

International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak beats International Distributions Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

