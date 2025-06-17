Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

