Financial Survey: Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) vs. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genenta Science and Vaxcyte”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($3.99) -8.60

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genenta Science and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 9 1 3.10

Genenta Science currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 608.22%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $136.50, indicating a potential upside of 297.61%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

