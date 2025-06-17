Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

