Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $13,094,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

