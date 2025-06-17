Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 9,785 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NEE stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

