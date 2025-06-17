Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 219 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

