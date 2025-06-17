Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 33.3%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $465.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.12 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

