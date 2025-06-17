Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 32.1%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.80. Terumo has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

