Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 344 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.6% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

GLDM stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

