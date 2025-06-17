Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 0.5%

STB traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 754 ($10.23). 78,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.74. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($12.32). The company has a market capitalization of £143.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.28), for a total transaction of £20,001.90 ($27,143.30). 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

