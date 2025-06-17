PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

