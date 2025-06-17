Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,835,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 749,176 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.56.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

