Best Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies headquartered in mainland China and traded on exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They come in different share classes—A shares (RMB-denominated), B shares (foreign-currency denominated) and H shares (Hong Kong-listed)—and can also include U.S.-listed ADRs, offering investors varied access to China’s economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.11. The company had a trading volume of 136,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. 517,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $10.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,172.83. 43,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,404. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,203.21. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. 399,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 1,059,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.64.

