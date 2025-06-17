Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

Quantum Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in researching, developing or commercializing quantum computers and related technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of quantum computing, which promises to tackle certain complex problems far more efficiently than classical computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,849,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,592,482. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 14,160,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,739,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,141,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,012,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,752,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,335,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. 617,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 72,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,896. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 106,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

