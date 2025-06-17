ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 830 ($11.26) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s current price.

ACG Acquisition Stock Performance

ACG Acquisition stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 520 ($7.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 420.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.38. ACG Acquisition has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,232 ($16.72). The company has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -470.88.

About ACG Acquisition

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

