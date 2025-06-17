San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

