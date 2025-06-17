San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

