RS Crum Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

