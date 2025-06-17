Q1 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

