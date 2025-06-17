PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.